National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.29% to Rs 7.58 croreNet Loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 28.29% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.5810.57 -28 OPM %-13.59-0.09 -PBDT-1.26-0.38 -232 PBT-1.87-1.25 -50 NP-1.87-1.25 -50
