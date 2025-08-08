Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.29% in the June 2025 quarter

PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:53 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 16.08 crore

Net profit of PTL Enterprises rose 76.29% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.0816.08 0 OPM %90.8690.49 -PBDT13.5313.27 2 PBT13.0212.75 2 NP9.225.23 76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

