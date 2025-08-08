Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 47.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.28% drop in NIFTY and a 21.59% drop in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1395, up 0.56% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24436.75. The Sensex is at 80115.82, down 0.63%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 3.19% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1636.8, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 457.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares drop

Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares drop

Subros tumbles after Q1 PAT fall 12% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Subros tumbles after Q1 PAT fall 12% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Orchid Pharma gets formal nod from Court of France for Allecra Therapeutics acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon