Friday, August 08, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE records PAT of Rs 538 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin rises to 65%

BSE records PAT of Rs 538 crore in Q1; EBITDA margin rises to 65%

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

BSE has reported 104% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore on a 59% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 958 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY26, BSE traded 498 crore contracts in Equity Derivatives segment, generating a total revenue of Rs. 598 crore.

Total number of transactions in BSE StAR MF grew by 30% to reach 18.3 crore transactions during Q1 FY26 from 14.1 crore last year, with market share of 89%.

Operating EBITDA improved by 122% to Rs 626 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 282 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY26 was 65% as against 47% in Q1 FY25.

 

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 685 crore, up by 111% from Rs 325 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Also Read

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Airtel, Adani Ports drag Sensex 470 pts; Nifty below 24,450; SMIDs slip

Supreme Court

LIVE news: SC recalls order barring High Court judge from hearing criminal cases

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

Special Breaking News

SBI Q1 FY26 results: Profit up 10% at ₹21,626 crore, NII rises 6%

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

NSDL, Aditya Info among 6 new listings in August; up 81% versus issue price

BSEs MD & CEO said: "The stellar performance in Q1 FY 2026 of more than Rs 1,000 crore is the best quarterly topline performance for the company.

It also coincides with another historic milestone, viz., the completion of 150 years of operations. Going forward, we will continue to be on customer centric approach and maintain highest standards of governance."

BSE is Asias oldest exchange and the worlds largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies. The exchange provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.

The scrip fell 1.81% to currently trade at Rs 2,398 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 0.56%, up for fifth straight session

Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares drop

Benchmarks trade with deep cuts; pharma shares drop

Subros tumbles after Q1 PAT fall 12% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Subros tumbles after Q1 PAT fall 12% QoQ to Rs 41 cr

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Quality Power Electrical spurts on Abu Dhabi order win, strong Q1 results

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Cummins India gains after Q1 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 589 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon