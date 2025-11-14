Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 223.33% to Rs 15.94 croreNet Loss of Yarn Syndicate reported to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 223.33% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.944.93 223 OPM %-28.86-12.58 -PBDT-3.40-0.54 -530 PBT-3.51-0.61 -475 NP-6.85-1.22 -461
