Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 61.07 croreNet profit of Arrow Greentech declined 15.65% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.0764.84 -6 OPM %33.9840.56 -PBDT22.7527.39 -17 PBT20.7725.67 -19 NP15.7418.66 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content