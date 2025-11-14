Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Arrow Greentech consolidated net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 5.81% to Rs 61.07 crore

Net profit of Arrow Greentech declined 15.65% to Rs 15.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.81% to Rs 61.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 64.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales61.0764.84 -6 OPM %33.9840.56 -PBDT22.7527.39 -17 PBT20.7725.67 -19 NP15.7418.66 -16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Yarn Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.85 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Media Matrix Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 4.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.61 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian vs South Africa Test Cricket StatsProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayMahua Assembly Election Results 2025Alinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon