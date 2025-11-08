Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 990.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 748.39% to Rs 2.63 croreNet profit of Sita Enterprises rose 990.00% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 748.39% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.630.31 748 OPM %98.1080.65 -PBDT2.580.25 932 PBT2.580.25 932 NP2.180.20 990
