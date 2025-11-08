Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.18 17 OPM %47.6244.44 -PBDT0.100.08 25 PBT0.100.08 25 NP0.070.06 17
