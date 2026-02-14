Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 654.04 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 21.84% to Rs 75.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 654.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 573.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.654.04573.9760.0051.02106.0284.61102.4781.0975.5962.04

