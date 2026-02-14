Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 21.84% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 654.04 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv rose 21.84% to Rs 75.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 654.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 573.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales654.04573.97 14 OPM %60.0051.02 -PBDT106.0284.61 25 PBT102.4781.09 26 NP75.5962.04 22
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST