Latteys Industries standalone net profit rises 291.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 95.05% to Rs 33.92 croreNet profit of Latteys Industries rose 291.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 95.05% to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.9217.39 95 OPM %5.574.60 -PBDT1.610.46 250 PBT1.490.30 397 NP0.940.24 292
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) standalone net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:13 AM IST