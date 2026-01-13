Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 13 January 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 13 January 2026 has approved the incorporation of project SPV Ceigall Indore Ujjain Greenfield Highway as subsidiary of the Company.

The aforementioned SPV has been formed to implement project awarded by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Barometers ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,750 mark

Barometers ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,750 mark

India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 27.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance