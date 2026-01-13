Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

At meeting held on 13 January 2026

The board of Ceigall India at its meeting held on 13 January 2026 has approved the incorporation of project SPV Ceigall Indore Ujjain Greenfield Highway as subsidiary of the Company.

The aforementioned SPV has been formed to implement project awarded by Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation for Construction of Indore Ujjain Green field (Access Control) 4 lane with paved shoulder project highway (length 48.10 Km.) Starting from Km. 0.000 near Pitra Parvat and terminating at Km. 48.100 (Simhastha bypass km 2.600) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM).

