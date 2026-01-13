Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark sheds 0.64%

China benchmark sheds 0.64%

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Major stock markets in Asia extended gains on Tuesday as a strong rally in tech shares fueled by optimism over Artificial Intelligence continued to bolster sentiment. However, benchmarks in China viz, Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component Index as well as NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed in the red.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.64 percent from the previous close of 4,165.29 to finish trading at 4,138.76. Stocks lacked direction amidst profit booking and the day's trading ranged between 4,126.23 and 4,179.70. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 14,169.40, losing 198 points or 1.38 percent from the previous close of 14,366.91.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Board of Ceigall India approves incorporation of project SPV

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Barometers ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,750 mark

Barometers ends with modest cuts; Nifty settles below 25,750 mark

India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

India's logistics costs have reduced to 7.97% of GDP

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 58.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksQ3 Results TodayTATA Punch Facelift 2026 PriceTrump TariffsGold and Silver Rate TodayMakar Sankranti 2026 DateWeather TodayPersonal Finance