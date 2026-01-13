China benchmark sheds 0.64%

Major stock markets in Asia extended gains on Tuesday as a strong rally in tech shares fueled by optimism over Artificial Intelligence continued to bolster sentiment. However, benchmarks in China viz, Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component Index as well as NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange closed in the red.

China's Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.64 percent from the previous close of 4,165.29 to finish trading at 4,138.76. Stocks lacked direction amidst profit booking and the day's trading ranged between 4,126.23 and 4,179.70. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 14,169.40, losing 198 points or 1.38 percent from the previous close of 14,366.91.

