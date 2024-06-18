Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kinetic Impex standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore
Net profit of Kinetic Impex rose 52.38% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.88% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 52.48% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.532.01 -24 3.733.26 14 OPM %21.5713.43 -38.3440.18 - PBDT0.320.28 14 1.951.35 44 PBT0.320.28 14 1.951.35 44 NP0.320.21 52 1.541.01 52
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Engineering standalone net profit rises 129.17% in the December 2023 quarter

Kinetic Engineering consolidated net profit declines 41.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Kinetic Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 26.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sebi invites application to hire executive director on 3-year contract

Kherapati Vanijya standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Gunny Chem Tex India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jayant (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon