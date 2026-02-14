Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 405.97 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 67.93% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 405.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales405.97534.69 -24 OPM %16.686.87 -PBDT74.7055.84 34 PBT15.0025.32 -41 NP9.8430.68 -68

Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Exato Technologies consolidated net profit rises 86.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 41.15% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

