Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 67.93% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 405.97 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 67.93% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 405.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 534.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.405.97534.6916.686.8774.7055.8415.0025.329.8430.68

