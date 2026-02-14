Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 35.67 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales35.6727.69 29 OPM %11.664.73 -PBDT4.291.99 116 PBT3.150.68 363 NP0.94-0.30 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gammon India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 346.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Exato Technologies consolidated net profit rises 86.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Exato Technologies consolidated net profit rises 86.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 41.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 41.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Informed Technologies India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Zuari Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.88 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today