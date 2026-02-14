Makers Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.94 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.82% to Rs 35.67 crore

Net profit of Makers Laboratories reported to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.82% to Rs 35.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.6727.6911.664.734.291.993.150.680.94-0.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News