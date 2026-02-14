Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 314.27% to Rs 29.62 croreNet Loss of Supreme Infrastructure India reported to Rs 49.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 361.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 314.27% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.627.15 314 OPM %24.85-59.02 -PBDT-47.55-358.69 87 PBT-48.78-360.26 86 NP-49.21-361.88 86
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 11:05 AM IST