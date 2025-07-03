Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd spurts 1.07%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 9.9% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.5, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 25518.4. The Sensex is at 83618.54, up 0.25%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 10.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22110.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 374.3, up 1.3% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 3.1% in last one year as compared to a 5% jump in NIFTY and a 9.9% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.01%, gains for five straight sessions

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd spurts 1.01%, gains for five straight sessions

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd spurts 0.36%, gains for fifth straight session

Reserve money contracts 0.3% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 0.3% on weekly basis

Euro consolidates ahead of key data releases

Euro consolidates ahead of key data releases

Dollar index loses further ground; US non-farm data in focus

Dollar index loses further ground; US non-farm data in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon