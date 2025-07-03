Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reserve money contracts 0.3% on weekly basis

Reserve money contracts 0.3% on weekly basis

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation eased 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 38.24 lakh crore as on June 27, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also contracted 0.3% on the week to Rs 49.29 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 6% gain at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 2.6% so far while the reserve money has edged up by 2%.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

