Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2%

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 282.7, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.81% drop in NIFTY and a 18.11% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 282.7, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25250.25. The Sensex is at 82151.32, up 0.3%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 17.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1354, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 384.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

