Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Under brand name Tishtha?

Zydus Lifesciences has launched the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, reinforcing the company's growing capability in advanced biologics and Immuno-Oncology.

Tishtha will be available in 100 mg and 40 mg dosages priced at Rs 28,950 and Rs 13,950 respectively. The prices are approximately 1/4th of the reference drug. This will improve affordability and reduce the overall treatment burden for patients. The two strength portfolio enables oncologists to optimise dosing and minimise wastage a key driver of treatment economics in immunotherapy.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

