Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies bags E-Governance project in Uttar Pradesh

Silver Touch Technologies bags E-Governance project in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Silver Touch Technologies has been selected as the successful bidder by the Transport Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh for a prestigious statewide E-Governance project.

The project involves end-to-end supply, personalization, printing, dispatch and delivery of Smart Card Driving Licences (SCDL) across Uttar Pradesh, along with associated IT systems, application development, infrastructure deployment, operations and maintenance, as defined under the tender terms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Gravita India Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Gravita India Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index rebounds as Trump steps back from Europe tariff threat

Dollar index rebounds as Trump steps back from Europe tariff threat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026FIFA World Cup Visa 2026