Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 2.68%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.5, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% slide in NIFTY and a 13.51% slide in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.5, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 1.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1487.6, up 0.93% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 205.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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