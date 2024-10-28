Business Standard
NBCC (India) rises after bagging contracts worth Rs 1,726 crore from Govt of Goa

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

NBCC (India) added 3.91% to Rs 91.30 after the company said that it has been awarded redevelopment works (phase-I) in the state of Goa worth Rs 1,726 crore by the Government of Goa.

Accordingly, the company would undertake the redevelopment of Junta House, 18th June Road, Panjim; redevelopment of govt. garage, MG Road, Panjim; construction of administrative building at Porvarim; redevelopment of circuit house, Panjim; redevelopment of govt. quarters, St. Inez; and Redevelopment of mini convention centre at Tiswadi, patto.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.2% to Rs 104.62 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 75.14 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales increased 10.7% YoY to Rs 2118.68 crore in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

