Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 345 crore

NBCC (India) secures orders worth Rs 345 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

NBCC (India) announced that it has bagged two orders aggregating Rs 345.04 crore from IIT Mandi and Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

The IIT Mandi order, valued at Rs 332.99 crore, is for project management consultancy services covering planning, design, and construction of academic blocks, faculty housing, and a student activity center, including a sports complex.

The Rs 12.05 crore contract from Kandla SEZ pertains to annual maintenance services such as housekeeping, horticulture, electrical, plumbing, and civil works, along with upkeep of utilities and systems, for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2026.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

 

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 25.21% to Rs 156.68 crore on an 18.99% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,910.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of NBCC (India) shed 0.36% to Rs 111.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon