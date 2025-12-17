Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Krishival Foods Ltd, NGL Fine Chem Ltd and SPL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 December 2025.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. tumbled 13.13% to Rs 517.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 92262 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18707 shares in the past one month.

 

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd crashed 9.68% to Rs 28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4946 shares in the past one month.

Krishival Foods Ltd lost 9.07% to Rs 423. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5806 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8661 shares in the past one month.

NGL Fine Chem Ltd slipped 8.70% to Rs 1319.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd pared 7.61% to Rs 35.11. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5977 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.89%, gains for fifth straight session

