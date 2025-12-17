Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Akzo Nobel India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Refex Industries Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Refex Industries Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and Indian Overseas Bank are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd lost 13.49% to Rs 3135 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27879 shares in the past one month.

 

Refex Industries Ltd crashed 8.79% to Rs 278.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd tumbled 8.01% to Rs 717.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd corrected 7.44% to Rs 351.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37435 shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank slipped 5.80% to Rs 34.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Power Grid board accords investment approval for refurbishment of Bhadrawati (Chandarpur) HVDC

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads losers in 'B' group

Route Mobile drops after Mark James Reid to leave Proximus Group in 2026

Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd soars 1.35%, up for third straight session

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

