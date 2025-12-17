Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Akzo Nobel India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 94.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares

Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd, Mahanagar Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 December 2025.

Akzo Nobel India Ltd recorded volume of 94.72 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 66.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.42 lakh shares. The stock lost 12.89% to Rs.3,156.90. Volumes stood at 44742 shares in the last session.

 

Indraprastha Gas Ltd recorded volume of 306.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.82 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.28% to Rs.193.10. Volumes stood at 11 lakh shares in the last session.

Polycab India Ltd witnessed volume of 16.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.48% to Rs.7,105.00. Volumes stood at 2.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd recorded volume of 163.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.60% to Rs.76.83. Volumes stood at 26.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 8.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.53 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.14% to Rs.1,114.50. Volumes stood at 1.32 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

