Nifty February futures trade at premium

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,481 a premium of 9.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,471.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index tanked 336.10 points or 1.30% to 25,471.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 13.36% to 13.29.

Infosys (Infy), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

