Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Premier Explosives Ltd, AVT Natural Products Ltd, Windlas Biotech Ltd and Yatra Online Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 August 2025.

NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 99.1 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2771 shares in the past one month.

 

Premier Explosives Ltd surged 15.43% to Rs 492.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44669 shares in the past one month.

AVT Natural Products Ltd soared 12.70% to Rs 80.23. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20645 shares in the past one month.

Windlas Biotech Ltd added 12.40% to Rs 1074.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42332 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4835 shares in the past one month.

Yatra Online Ltd jumped 11.92% to Rs 153.94. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NMDC Steel Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ACME Solar's arm bags Rs 3,184-cr financing for 280 MW renewable energy project

Market trade in positive terrain; auto shares rally for 3rd day

Dollar index continues to stay pressured amid rising prospects of Federal rate cut

NHPC Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 1,065 cr

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

