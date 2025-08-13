Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NHPC Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 1,065 cr

NHPC Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 1,065 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

NHPC reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,065.02 crore in Q1 FY26, up 4.32% as against Rs 1,021.77 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 19.28% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,213.77 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances for the quarter was at Rs 1,334.55 crore, down 5.59% from Rs 1,413.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

During Q1 FY26, total expenses increased 29.77% YoY to Rs 2,108.83 crore. Depreciation and amortization expenses stood at Rs 314.74 crore (up 5.09% YoY), and employee benefits expenses were Rs 423.50 crore (up 23.65% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the margins front, the firms operating margin reduced to 48.22% in Q1 FY26, compared with 50.55% recorded in Q1 FY25. The net profit margin declined to 35.20% in Q1 FY26, compared to 40.89% in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

NHPC, a Navratna Ratna public sector utility, is Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various Power Utilities. Its other business includes providing project management / construction contracts/ consultancy assignment services and trading of power.

Shares of NHPC rose 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 84.18 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

