NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.15% to Rs 176.05 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.71% to Rs 38.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 53.16% to Rs 601.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 392.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 16.57% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.15% to Rs 176.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.