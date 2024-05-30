Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 237.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.96% to Rs 5.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 38.80% to Rs 39.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 25.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 237.12% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.96% to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5.215.5425.3424.93-41.84-47.11-15.11-14.484.602.8024.1829.954.302.6223.3229.187.722.2939.0328.12