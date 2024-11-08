Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.79% to Rs 330.42 croreNet profit of Nelcast declined 40.99% to Rs 9.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.79% to Rs 330.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 358.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales330.42358.34 -8 OPM %6.478.87 -PBDT17.2928.18 -39 PBT11.1922.32 -50 NP9.8216.64 -41
