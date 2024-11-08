G R Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 11.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.94% to Rs 1394.33 croreNet profit of G R Infraprojects declined 11.00% to Rs 193.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 217.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.94% to Rs 1394.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1882.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1394.331882.78 -26 OPM %25.3224.81 -PBDT307.80348.83 -12 PBT244.73287.09 -15 NP193.28217.16 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content