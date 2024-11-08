Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 4.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 1143.20 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 4.07% to Rs 188.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 1143.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1011.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1143.201011.72 13 OPM %17.2618.90 -PBDT289.05270.25 7 PBT263.43251.38 5 NP188.92181.53 4
