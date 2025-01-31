Business Standard

Nelcast consolidated net profit declines 76.58% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 9.04% to Rs 291.41 crore

Net profit of Nelcast declined 76.58% to Rs 5.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 291.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 320.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales291.41320.36 -9 OPM %5.927.99 -PBDT14.1620.29 -30 PBT8.0213.88 -42 NP5.9825.53 -77

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

