Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 165.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nelcast rose 165.89% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 329.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 291.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.329.62291.4110.105.9227.9514.1621.358.0215.905.98

