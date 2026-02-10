Nelcast consolidated net profit rises 165.89% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.11% to Rs 329.62 croreNet profit of Nelcast rose 165.89% to Rs 15.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.11% to Rs 329.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 291.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales329.62291.41 13 OPM %10.105.92 -PBDT27.9514.16 97 PBT21.358.02 166 NP15.905.98 166
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter
Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:10 AM IST