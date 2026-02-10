India Tourism Development Corporation consolidated net profit rises 35.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.74% to Rs 184.78 crore

Net profit of India Tourism Development Corporation rose 35.10% to Rs 28.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.74% to Rs 184.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.184.78143.5317.7717.6940.2231.8438.4330.0228.0620.77

