Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 82.22 crore

Net loss of Shiva Global Agro Industries reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 82.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 98.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.2298.93 -17 OPM %0.23-0.05 -PBDT-0.08-0.90 91 PBT-0.51-1.47 65 NP-2.287.47 PL

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

