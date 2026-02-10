Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 57.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 49.05 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 57.71% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 49.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 51.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.49.0551.7928.4032.117.9213.777.0512.975.1812.25

