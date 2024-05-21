Camlin Fine Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 77.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.86% to Rs 401.69 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 92.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 52.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.07% to Rs 1613.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1681.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Camlin Fine Sciences reported to Rs 77.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.86% to Rs 401.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 426.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.