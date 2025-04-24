Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 6.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 6.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 3.68% to Rs 5447.64 crore

Net profit of Nestle India declined 6.50% to Rs 873.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 934.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.68% to Rs 5447.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5254.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.44% to Rs 3207.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3932.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 20077.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24275.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5447.645254.43 4 20077.5024275.48 -17 OPM %25.2725.69 -23.6623.97 - PBDT1347.481350.60 0 4672.625822.28 -20 PBT1192.141240.50 -4 4132.705284.50 -22 NP873.46934.17 -6 3207.593932.84 -18

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

