KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, MMTC Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2025.

KIOCL Ltd spiked 14.67% to Rs 290.85 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10997 shares in the past one month.

 

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd soared 14.32% to Rs 1136.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37889 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 13.20% to Rs 956.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53869 shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd rose 12.38% to Rs 62.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd gained 10.49% to Rs 362.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86149 shares in the past one month.

Den Networks Q4 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q4 PAT rallies 54% YoY to Rs 587 crore

Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

GPT Infraprojects commissions steel girder manufacturing unit

Inflation expected to be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, notes RBI minutes

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

