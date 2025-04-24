Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Den Networks Q4 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Den Networks Q4 PAT fall 21% YoY to Rs 62 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The cable TV distributor reported 21.35% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.18 crore in Q4 FY25 as against 79.06 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 3.84% year on year (YoY) to Rs 248.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before tax decreased marginally to Rs 68.73 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 68.78 crore in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA dropped 30% to Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025 as compared to Rs 40 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 11% in Q4 FY25 as against 16% recorded in Q4 FY24.

 

On the segmental front, the company's revenue from the cable distribution network business was at Rs 242.13 crore (down 3.24% YoY) while revenue from the broadband business stood at Rs 10.47 crore (down 14.60% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 18.93% YoY to Rs 107 during the quarter. Placement/marketing income jumped 17.85% YoY to Rs 132 crore and activation revenue slipped 57.14% YoY to Rs 3 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

CM Yogi says terrorism near end, urges trust in PM Modi's leadership

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL, Airtel, ICICI Bk drag Sensex 260 pts to 79,850; smallcaps outperform

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Pahalgam attack: Congress holds emergency CWC meet, pays tribute to victims

Modi, Narendra Modi

Steel industry's goal should be zero import and net export: PM Modi

WhatsApp advanced chat privacy feature

WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works

As of 31 March 2025, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,146 crore as against Rs 3,089 crore as of 31 March 2024.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit decreased 6.79% to Rs 200.06 crore on 6.97% decline in revenue to Rs 1,005.41 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Den Networks is a leading cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DENs Cable operation covers over 450+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

The counter shed 0.26% to Rs 34.16 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q4 PAT rallies 54% YoY to Rs 587 crore

Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q4 PAT rallies 54% YoY to Rs 587 crore

Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

Vascon Engineers jumps on bagging LoA worth Rs 225 crore

GPT Infraprojects commissions steel girder manufacturing unit

GPT Infraprojects commissions steel girder manufacturing unit

Inflation expected to be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, notes RBI minutes

Inflation expected to be well aligned to the target during the current financial year, notes RBI minutes

Lupin rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Tolvaptan tablets

Lupin rallies after receiving USFDA nod for Tolvaptan tablets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon