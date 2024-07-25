Nestle India standalone net profit rises 6.91% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 4792.97 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 6.91% to Rs 746.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 698.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 4792.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4619.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4792.974619.50 4 OPM %23.2522.85 -PBDT1121.771046.69 7 PBT1009.06939.33 7 NP746.60698.34 7
