Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore
Net profit of Welspun Living rose 14.80% to Rs 185.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2184.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2536.492184.05 16 OPM %13.4614.21 -PBDT350.16315.39 11 PBT253.39215.98 17 NP185.51161.60 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Harris' endorsement has created burst of energy in Democrats: Congressman

First draft of new I-T law to be prepared by tax dept panel: Revenue Secy

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, L&T aid Sensex recovery of over 400 pts from day's low; broader mkts mixed

Paris Olympics 2024: India Hockey full schedule, squad, live time streaming

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of series against India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon