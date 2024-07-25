Welspun Living consolidated net profit rises 14.80% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore

Net profit of Welspun Living rose 14.80% to Rs 185.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 161.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.14% to Rs 2536.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2184.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2536.492184.0513.4614.21350.16315.39253.39215.98185.51161.60