Thangamayil Jewellery standalone net profit declines 3.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Thangamayil Jewellery declined 3.50% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 58.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.27% to Rs 1220.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 958.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1220.33958.877.509.6482.5982.4577.1979.0256.5658.61