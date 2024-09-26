Business Standard
Netweb receives Intel Partner Award for Outstanding Growth - Data Center & AI Group

Sep 26 2024
Netweb Technologies India announced that Intel Corporation has recognized the company with an Intel Partner Award in the category of Outstanding Growth - Data Center & AI Group.
The company has been delivering AI-ready solutions for enterprises focusing on the AI-First strategy to provide exceptional capabilities for its customers and improve overall organisation efficiency. The company is also actively pursuing setting up a Private AI lab for universities and research institutions looking to leverage AI's power to effect transformative changes. Furthermore, Netweb has a complete stack and platform for sovereign AI cloud with its Make in India Servers.
First Published: Sep 26 2024

