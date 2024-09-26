Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric launches its 'Network Partner Program'

Ola Electric launches its 'Network Partner Program'

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Ola Electric announced the launch of its 'Network Partner Program'. This program is aimed at taking the EV revolution further into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low.
Under this program, the company has on-boarded 625 partners to expand its sales footprint across India, and Ola Electric further plans to have 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year. Additionally, the company announced to aggressively expand its network by on-boarding 10,000 partners, across sales and service, by the end of 2025.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 'Network Partner Program' will give Ola Electric an edge over its competitors as the Program requires limited investment from the partners and can be scaled up faster as compared to the traditional dealership model in the automotive industry. Ola Electric presently has nearly 800 company-owned stores, and with the 'Network Partner Program', will have nearly 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season.
 
Through the program, Ola Electric will continue to onboard partners to drive EV adoption and provide seamless sales & after-sales experience across the country. The company will further leverage this program for sales and service of its upcoming Roadster portfolio, deepening EV penetration in the motorcycle segment across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Premiumvodafone idea vi

Unfavourable SC verdict for Vi points to weak signals for Indus Towers

Bangalore International Airport

Bangalore International Airport to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Refurbished smartphone sellers record strong growth for premium devices

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

Pickup in public expenditure to add growth, investment: FinMin review

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi launches 3 Param Rudra supercomputers: Features explained

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon