Ola Electric launches its 'Network Partner Program'

Ola Electric announced the launch of its 'Network Partner Program'. This program is aimed at taking the EV revolution further into tier-2 and tier-3 cities, including urban pockets where EV penetration still remains low.

Under this program, the company has on-boarded 625 partners to expand its sales footprint across India, and Ola Electric further plans to have 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year. Additionally, the company announced to aggressively expand its network by on-boarding 10,000 partners, across sales and service, by the end of 2025.

The 'Network Partner Program' will give Ola Electric an edge over its competitors as the Program requires limited investment from the partners and can be scaled up faster as compared to the traditional dealership model in the automotive industry. Ola Electric presently has nearly 800 company-owned stores, and with the 'Network Partner Program', will have nearly 1,800 sales and service touch points ahead of the upcoming festive season.