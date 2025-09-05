Friday, September 05, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Tech extends rally on sovereign AI order

Netweb Tech extends rally on sovereign AI order

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India gained 3.58% to Rs 2,745, stretching its winning streak to five sessions with a 24.35% surge.

The stock had jumped 11.5% on 3 September 2025 after bagging a strategic order worth Rs 1,734 crore to power Indias sovereign AI infrastructure under the IndiaAI Mission. The project, seen as nationally significant, aims to bolster compute capacity and strengthen Indias AI ambitions.

The order will deploy Netweb's GPU-accelerated platforms built on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, with execution scheduled between Q4 FY26 and H1 FY27. Deliveries will be made through its Tyrone Camarero AI platform, designed for generative AI, foundational model training and exascale computing.

 

Chairman and MD Sanjay Lodha said the project underlines the growing need for sovereign compute capabilities and will aid Indias rise as an AI superpower. He added that while the deal is outside Netwebs recurring business, it is expected to boost revenue and profitability during execution.

As of 30 June 2025, Netweb's order pipeline stood at Rs 4,142.1 crore, excluding the new mandate.

The company designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, high-performance computing clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.

On the earnings front, standalone net profit doubled 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 101.73% to Rs 301.21 crore versus Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

